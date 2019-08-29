FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pop-up storms return today; nicer start to the weekend

As of the Gulf, an emergence of the storm in the northeastern Gulf would not be out of question, but a sharp turn to the north as noted by both the American and European models as of the late Tuesday night computer guidance would keep an impacts well to the east of Louisiana through next week, but these trends will be something we need to monitor closely over the next few days. At this time, we should closely monitor the progress of Dorian but not necessarily be concerned about any impacts as far west as Louisiana at this time. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case for our friends to the east in the Sunshine State.