FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pop-up storms return today; nicer start to the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Yesterday’s heat led to the development of quite a few thunderstorms on in to the evening hours that have ended for now as your morning commute gets you out the door rain free but still very warm and humid as the front remains to our north to start the morning. This is keeping humidity levels up and temperatures that won’t fall below the middle 70s on average. Some sunshine will return which quickly warms temperatures back up, but some patchy fog early will be possible so keep that in mind as you are on the roads this morning.
With daytime heating will come a few pop-up thunderstorms on the return this afternoon, although chances look slightly lower than yesterday, you’ll want to take a rain coat the KPLC weather app along as you’re out and about today, with lightning again the primary safety concern from any storms that develop today. The front will continue to ease through Southwest Louisiana by this evening, helping to nudge slightly drier air in from the north and thus sending temperatures down a few more degrees as compared to this morning.
Waking up on Friday, expect temperatures to start off in the lower 70s on average but warm back into the lower 90s by afternoon. Rain chances look to be even lower tomorrow, with no more than a couple isolated afternoon showers. The weather should be great for high school football Friday night and gets even better through the weekend for the first game of the year for McNeese State Saturday evening again Southern University in Lake Charles. Sunshine ahead both Saturday and Sunday will bring morning lows in the lower 70s both days and highs in the 90s.
Moisture returning off the Gulf by Labor Day and early next week returns a chance of rain although the heaviest rain may remain offshore most of next week. With the track of Dorian likely remaining to our east over Florida and evening Georgia and the Carolinas, drier air will likely get pulled down over the western Gulf states resulting in drier days by the latter half of next week and weekend.
Speaking of Dorian, the storm is up to hurricane status and will be moving closer and closer to a Florida East Coast landfall by Labor Day, with the potential to be a catastrophic storm as significant strengthening to a major category three or greater hurricane looking more and more likely. This will be a major storm with major impacts to Florida, with anywhere from Jacksonville to Miami needed to get prepared as uncertainties on an exact landfall point remain high as of this morning.
As of the Gulf, an emergence of the storm in the northeastern Gulf would not be out of question, but a sharp turn to the north as noted by both the American and European models as of the late Tuesday night computer guidance would keep an impacts well to the east of Louisiana through next week, but these trends will be something we need to monitor closely over the next few days. At this time, we should closely monitor the progress of Dorian but not necessarily be concerned about any impacts as far west as Louisiana at this time. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case for our friends to the east in the Sunshine State.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
