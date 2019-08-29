First Alert Forecast: Lower rain chances through this Labor Day Weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be a beautiful day! There is plenty of sunshine and not many clouds. Temperatures for the most part are still in the 80s at our Skycam locations. There is no rain on radar at the moment. So, we are taking a break from the rain. Most of us today will not see any rain at all today. I only have a 20% chance of rain. Later this evening, the rain chances will go down to zero. In the meantime, it is still rather warm. Heat indices are in the 90s all across Southwest Louisiana. It is not quite as hot as the past couple days. That is because the dew point, or the amount of moisture in the air is much lower. At least in most areas. The feels like temperature will heat up to the lower triple digits today. It's not a big difference today versus yesterday, but it is a slight improvement.
This evening, the rain chances will go back down to zero. There should not be much rain today to begin with, but even after sunset, we should not have any more. Temperatures will cool down a little faster today because of the slightly lower humidity. So, after the sun goes down, the temperature should be in the lower 80s. The heat index will also go down too. Therefore, it should be a great evening!
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. So, there will be a few passing clouds. I do not expect any rain though. The rain chances will be down to zero. Temperatures will be cooling down and will eventually reach the lower to mid 70s. Some places north of I-10 have a better chance to possibly see the 60s! Along I-10 should remain in the 70s though.
By Friday, that cold front will have pushed to our south. Then the clouds will clear away, and the rain will be gone for those days. So, I expect a lot of sunshine. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 90s. It’s the humidity that will be lower, so there should not be as much of a heat index factor. Overnight, the temperature will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
This weekend will also be nice here in Southwest Louisiana. The sunshine will continue on Saturday with no chance of rain. It will be warm once again, but the humidity will still be slightly lower. It should be a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather! Plus, McNeese will kick off the season at home, so it should be nice weather for the game!
Sunday will be another nice day. There may be more clouds at the very least. I still do not expect much rain. I cannot rule out one or two small showers though. The rain chances will be roughly 10-20%. The humidity will be coming back slowly. So, Sunday should not feel as comfortable. It will still be a good day to be outdoors on your holiday weekend.
Monday will also be a good day. Rain chances will be a little higher though. Only 20-30% is what’s expected. So, it will not be a washout. If you have any outdoor plans, I would keep an umbrella handy just in case. The humidity will be back by this time and the temperature will be hot. Temperatures should reach the lower 90s.
In the tropics, Dorian has now formed in the Atlantic and is a hurricane. Dorian is moving toward the Bahamas and is expected to become a major hurricane. Dorian’s latest track takes the storm more north around the Bahamas and not interfering with the islands. Therefore, Dorian will likely strengthen a bit more. It may strengthen enough to become a category four hurricane which would keep it a major hurricane. It will be turning towards Florida and should potentially make landfall by Monday next week.
If this latest track holds true, then we will likely see Dorian in the eastern gulf early next week. This as of now poses no threat to us. All of the computer models are agreeing that Dorian will then turn north and to away from us. Plus, with Dorian on the east side of us, we will be on the dry side and the rain chances could be lower next week. We will continue to monitor the storm for any more changes or trends.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
