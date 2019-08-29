First Alert Forecast: Lower rain chances through this Labor Day Weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be a beautiful day! There is plenty of sunshine and not many clouds. Temperatures for the most part are still in the 80s at our Skycam locations. There is no rain on radar at the moment. So, we are taking a break from the rain. Most of us today will not see any rain at all today. I only have a 20% chance of rain. Later this evening, the rain chances will go down to zero. In the meantime, it is still rather warm. Heat indices are in the 90s all across Southwest Louisiana. It is not quite as hot as the past couple days. That is because the dew point, or the amount of moisture in the air is much lower. At least in most areas. The feels like temperature will heat up to the lower triple digits today. It's not a big difference today versus yesterday, but it is a slight improvement.