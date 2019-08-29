Denham Springs PD looking for man accused of tricking elderly woman with dementia into giving him money

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of tricking an elderly woman with dementia into withdrawing money from her bank account to give to him.
Police say the man went to the woman’s home while she was alone and convinced her that she owed him a large amount of money for work he’d done on her house. Police say the man never did any work on the woman’s home. At that point, the man reportedly took the woman to the bank and had her withdraw money to give to him.
Police believe the man is “fairly local." Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to call the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106 ext. 4.
