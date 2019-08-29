Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries offer free online resources for students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Everyone knows that public libraries are a great resource for books, but here in Calcasieu Parish, the library offers much more.
They have a large presence online, including ‘Homework Louisiana.’
It’s a state-funded online program that offers students everything from live chatting with a tutor, to standardized test preps, to essay checks and more.
Christy Comeaux with Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries said it also has resources that can benefit adults, like help creating resumes.
“We not only offer books, but we have programs that you can attend, we have these online resources, we have a wonderful staff, that they train to answer reference questions, you know it’s not just a google search for them, they actually have these valid resources that they look up and can find valid information for the students and any researchers that need information," Comeaux said.
She said the best part about the library’s resources is that they’re free, all you need is a library card.
