Bayou Rum given industrial tax exemption

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A new industrial tax exemption has been approved for Bayou Rum’s expansion project.
The Bayou Rum Distillery will now pay 80% less in taxes on $4.2 million worth of its property.
Jeff Murphy, operations director and master distiller for Louisiana Spirits, said this five year exemption will help them expand even further.
“The barrel library doubles our capacity, so we can actually store more. The exemption is actually for that barrel library area. So, future expansions, bottling line, we’re in the process of developing that," Murphy said. "We also have another warehouse in the works and then, in another 3 to 5 years, depending upon sales, we’re looking at more production equipment as well.”
Typically, exemptions are used to entice businesses to certain areas. But, Marion Fox, president and CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development Tourist Commission and Chamber of Commerce, said this is the least the parish can do for the existing Jeff Davis business.
“Bayou Rum is in 38 different countries, I mean, every bottle has Lacassine, Louisiana on it. We couldn’t buy that kind of publicity. It 's fabulous for our area," Fox said.
By the end of this year, Bayou Rum expects to have at least 20 more direct employees than it did when it first opened in 2013.
