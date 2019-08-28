Verlander gets win despite ejection as Astros down Rays 15-1

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier was out of the lineup with rib pain after being injured on Sunday. But manager Kevin Cash said he's doing better and should be back in the lineup Wednesday. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow (right forearm strain) will make a rehabilitation start for Class A Charlotte on Friday and is expected to make three or four appearances in the minors before rejoining the Rays. ... LHP Blake Snell (arthroscopic elbow surgery) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday for his first work on the mound since his operation.