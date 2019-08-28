SWLA Arrest Report - August 27, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 27, 2019.
Kiron Dewayne Peacock, 42, Port Arthur, TX: Out of state detainer.
Franklin Elliott Kitler Jr., 56, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher James Isaac, 47, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Michael Sean Vincent Sr., 53, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Brian James Mobley, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Shania Heavenyell Vientrell White, 21, New Orleans: Instate detainer.
Jason Christopher Manuel, 49, Kinder: Probation violation.
Cassie Lynn Grimes, 37, Longville: Forgery.
William Nmn Rodriguez, 59, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jorge Alberto Figueroa-Ramon, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Willie Gerard Carmouche, 30, Longview, TX: Contempt of court.
Lynette Lavigne, 40, New Orleans: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; unauthorized use of an access card worth $1,500 or more; instate detainer.
Carlos Juan Sandoval-Castillo, 25, Mexico: Federal detainer.
Mauricio Edson Cerecedo-Sandoval, 24, San Jose, Mexico: Federal detainer.
Brian Keith Richard, 46, Ragley: Second degree battery; battery.
Edgardo Rivas Sierra, 34, Fort Myers, FL: Federal detainer.
Daniel Sandoval Castillo, 28, Mexico: Federal detainer.
Antwon Macdavid Sewell, 26, Lake Charles: Registration of sex offenders and child predators.
Jonathon Chance Trahan, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer; probation detainer.
Jessica Kristin Clark, 45, Vinton: Federal detainer.
Saul Vincent Guilliot, 43, Boussard, LA: Federal detainer.
Dianna Paige Viator, 32, Mamou: Contempt of court; ARDC detainer.
Matthew James Harrison, 32, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.
Dshawn Mercer Davies, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Darwin Nares Hernandez, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse, aggravated assault; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses or officers; federal detainers.
Ruben Michael Gloria Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Creation of a clandestine laboratory; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyreka Arneaz Edwards, 37, Westpoint, MS: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages; driver must be licensed; improper display of a temporary license tag.
