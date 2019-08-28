Sulphur woman arrested after pursuit through Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested after a pursuit through Lake Charles this morning that ended when she crashed into a road sign, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Kim Myers says, deputies responded to a call around 7 a.m. about a woman that was passed out in her car at a restaurant on Ryan St. When deputies arrived the suspect fled the scene resulting in a low speed pursuit that ended when she crashed into a street sign on the corner of Ryan St. and Division St.
The suspect was identified as Crystal Gaudet, 34, from Sulphur. After the incident Gaudet was brought to a local hospital.
Lake Charles Police are investigating the crash.
Gaudet is currently still at a local hospital and is accused of drug, aggravated flight, and DWI charges.
