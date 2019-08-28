No injuries after Beauregard Parish school bus involved in accident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Beauregard Parish school bus was involved in an accident in DeRidder on Wednesday, said DeRidder Police Department Chief Craig Richard said.
The incident happened at 1st and S. Pine Streets around 3:30 p.m. Richard said the accident involved the school bus and a pick-up truck.
Richard said there were no severe injuries and no one was transported to the hospital, but there was one medical complaint by one of the kids.
The ages on the bus ranged from pre-schoolers to 12th graders.
The accident is still under investigation.
