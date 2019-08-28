“It’s Georgia Southern vs. The World:” Eagles not shying away from Tiger task

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern isn’t mixing any words just days before kicking off the 2019 season against #6 LSU.
“We have to get all five things of our plan to win done to even have a chance,” Eagles head coach Chad Lunsford noted Monday. “Our guys understand that.”
Despite that knowledge, Lunsford and the Eagles aren’t willing to concede defeat to the Tigers just yet.
“But that’s exactly how we plan to go down there and play,” Lunsford continues.
The Eagles find themselves big underdogs to an LSU team with national title aspirations in 2019, but Southern’s players say they won’t be intimidated by just the 11th AP Top Ten opponent in Eagle program history.
“They put our pants on just like we do. We’re going to go out there and do what we do," says redshirt junior QB Shai Werts. "They had an offseason just like we had an offseason. It just comes down to executing the game plan.”
The Eagles aren’t asking anyone to pick the huge upset. They say they’re happy to have a shot at one of college football’s big boys, and they don’t intend to miss.
“It’s Georgia Southern versus the world, and nobody expects us to do great," says senior LB Lane Ecton. "We know the players we have, and the brotherhood we have, and we understand that we can go into anywhere and compete and get these guys on their heels and make people realize Georgia Southern is for real.”
It’ll be just the 11th time in program history Georgia Southern will face an AP Top 25 ranked team. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.
