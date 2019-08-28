If your parent passes away with unpaid debt, are the children/heirs responsible to pay them?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
QUESTION 1: When you order something online and they give you an extra long list of terms and conditions written in extra small type, if you say I agree, can you do anything when they charge you an unreasonable amount for the product if you don’t call or cancel in 14 days and continue to charge you for two or three more months?
ANSWER: Yes, you can cancel the credit card being charged or close the account from which the funds are drawn! You may have to notify your bank or credit card company and contest the charge. But simply put, by agreeing to the “terms and conditions”, you are ….. agreeing to the terms and conditions. The size of the print does not, by itself, make the terms unenforceable.
The other problem is what to do – some of the terms/conditions require that you settle any disputes in arbitration where the other party resides. So, you would possibly have to arbitrate the issue in another state.
Online purchases can be risky, so pay attention to what you are agreeing to.
QUESTION 2: We have a dog that is caged but is allowed with supervision to occasionally run free. We live on a busy highway and worry should he venture on to the road and cause an accident, who has liability?
ANSWER: Art. 2321. Damage caused by animals
The owner of an animal is answerable for the damage caused by the animal. However, he is answerable for the damage only upon a showing that he knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known that his animal's behavior would cause damage, that the damage could have been prevented by the exercise of reasonable care, and that he failed to exercise such reasonable care. Nonetheless, the owner of a dog is strictly liable for damages for injuries to persons or property caused by the dog and which the owner could have prevented and which did not result from the injured
person's provocation of the dog. Nothing in this Article shall preclude the court from the application of the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur in an appropriate case.
QUESTION 3: If your parent passes away with unpaid debt, are the children/heirs responsible to pay them?
ANSWER: You are not responsible for the debts or your parents or ancestors. However, a creditor may be able to recover from the estate of the deceased. So, if the deceased has property and you are an heir or in the will, and accept the succession, you are accepting both the assets and the debts. If the estate has more debts than assets, you can “renounce” the succession, and refuse to accept it.
You can review the statute, Civil Code Article 1742:
Acceptance or renunciation of succession
The donee of a donation of property that the donor will leave at his death has the right to accept or renounce the succession of the donor in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title I of Book III.
Acts 2004, No. 619, §1, eff. Sept. 1, 2005.
