First Alert Forecast: Rain chances will be dropping by this weekend with some heat relief

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, I do not expect a lot of rain. Most of the rain is in east Texas right now. I think what is happening is that the rain over there is taking the energy away from Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, we should not have as many showers today. Not to say we will not have any rain, we just won’t have as much. Temperatures will be very hot again today. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and the heat indices will be in the triple digits.
This evening, the temperatures will still be a bit of a concern. It will be hot still even around sunset. Temperatures should be in the 80s, but it will feel more like the 90s. So, any evening plans should be considered to be inside. This evening is also when I expect a little more rain. A cold front will be arriving and that will help spark a few more showers. We will not feel any cooling relief yet though.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. So, there will be a few passing clouds. I think there will be a few showers around early tonight but should not last long. I’d say before midnight is when we could expect some rain. After midnight, it should be dry. It will still be warm and muggy though. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s.
The reason for the rain this time, is because a cold front is pushing through. It will be a little preview of fall when more cold fronts are on the way. This one will not quite bring us fall-like weather, but it will help our current conditions. In other words, this will help cool the temperature a little, and will help drop the humidity. Therefore, it is something we can all get excited about!
By Friday and the weekend, that cold front will have pushed to our south. Then the clouds will clear away, and the rain will be gone for those days. So, I expect a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday before a few clouds return Sunday. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then overnight, the temperature will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
In the tropics, things are really ramping up! Dorian has now formed in the Atlantic and is a tropical storm. Dorian is moving toward the Bahamas and is expected to become a hurricane. Dorian’s latest track takes the storm more north around the Bahamas and not interfering with the islands. Therefore, Dorian will likely strengthen a bit more. It may strengthen enough to become a category three hurricane which would make it a major hurricane. It will be turning towards Florida and should potentially make landfall by Monday next week.
If this latest track holds true, then we will likely see Dorian in the eastern gulf early next week. This as of now poses no threat to us. All of the computer models are agreeing that Dorian will then turn north and to away from us. Plus, with Dorian on the east side of us, we will be on the dry side and the rain chances could be lower next week. We will continue to monitor the storm for any more changes or trends.
We now also have tropical depression Erin. Erin should remain a depression, then a tropical storm will likely form but will be moving out to the north Atlantic. So, there should not be much of an impact to the United States.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
