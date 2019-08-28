First Alert Forecast: Rain chances will be dropping by this weekend with some heat relief

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, I do not expect a lot of rain. Most of the rain is in east Texas right now. I think what is happening is that the rain over there is taking the energy away from Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, we should not have as many showers today. Not to say we will not have any rain, we just won’t have as much. Temperatures will be very hot again today. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and the heat indices will be in the triple digits.