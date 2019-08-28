FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly heating up ahead of numerous afternoon storms ahead today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast out the door will remain quiet but be prepared for more storms to return later this afternoon and into the early evening ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will start off in the 70s for most areas this morning. Despite some clouds in spots, sunshine will quickly warm temperatures up well into the 90s by midday and it will feel like 105 to 110 prior to cooling storms later this afternoon.
As was the case yesterday, the storms that develop will be prolific lightning producers, tapping into the intense heat that will help fuel their progression through Southwest Louisiana throughout the afternoon. Be prepared for these to be around after school and after work lets out later today and remember to head indoors when thunder roars. Storms will begin to ease up with the loss of daytime heating closer to sunset and a quiet night is expected with rain cooled air sending temperatures well into the 70s for lows tonight.
The front will continue to push through on Thursday but enough drier air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will greatly reduce the rain chances through the day tomorrow as compared to today with only a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible on Thursday. Highs tomorrow again top out in the 90s with the driest air arriving Friday into Saturday bringing a return to sunshine both days and making for a nice start to the weekend where lows dip into the upper 60s in spots.
Moisture begins to return by Sunday with a trough of low pressure moves westward along the central and southern Gulf although the highest rain chances will likely remain offshore. Expect a few showers returning as a result of this feature by Sunday and Monday with attention by this weekend turning toward the tropics as Dorian is expected to impact the East Coast of Florida by Sunday as a stronger category two hurricane as of the latest Wednesday morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
The track carries Dorian over Puerto Rico later today as a tropical storm with the track shifting a bit more to the north than previous forecasts and brings the storm into Florida by late this weekend as a category two storm with winds up to 100 mph. The storms is expected to strengthen over the next few days as it moves out over the open waters of the Atlantic toward the Bahamas by Saturday and into Florida by Sunday night or Monday morning. Those traveling to Florida for the Labor Day weekend should pay attention to the forecast and be prepared to change your plans if traveling into the peninsula.
