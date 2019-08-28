FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly heating up ahead of numerous afternoon storms ahead today

The track carries Dorian over Puerto Rico later today as a tropical storm with the track shifting a bit more to the north than previous forecasts and brings the storm into Florida by late this weekend as a category two storm with winds up to 100 mph. The storms is expected to strengthen over the next few days as it moves out over the open waters of the Atlantic toward the Bahamas by Saturday and into Florida by Sunday night or Monday morning. Those traveling to Florida for the Labor Day weekend should pay attention to the forecast and be prepared to change your plans if traveling into the peninsula.