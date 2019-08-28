Dawson Odums previews Southern’s season opener against McNeese State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University head coach Dawson Odums held his first weekly news conference of the year, previewing the Jags season opener against McNesse State.
Southern will travel to Lake Charles to face the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.
McNeese finished the 2018 season with a 6-5 overall record, losing their last three games of the year.
MSU has been picked to finish sixth in the 2019 Southland Conference preseason poll.
The Jags on the other hand, are heading into the season picked to win the SWAC West, with even bigger goals set for 2019.
Southern made it to the SWAC championship game last year, the first time in four years the team reached the title game.
However, the thorn in their side struck again, as Alcorn State defeated Southern 37-28 in Lorman, Miss.
The Jags looked primed and ready to go to make a run at another conference championship run this season.
The first step begins Saturday night against the Cowboys.
