Contraband Parkway opens the door to South Lake Charles expansion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A $10,000,000 four lane road project named Contraband Parkway opened in July of 2019. Construction began in April of 2017.
The project gives drivers four lanes between the Holly Hill roundabout on Prien Lake road to the Nelson L’Auberge intersection.
Tammy York, with the Department of Transportation and Development says it also includes a six foot pedestrian side walk and ten foot multi use pathway. It also included two unfinished access roads for future expansion.
“The roads ownership will eventually transfer to the city of Lake Charles," York said. "Any future permanent access that might come off of that access connection that’s off of the roundabout, or even any of the other access connections that come off the road would be something that would be handled by the city of lake Charles.”
While there are no plans yet, this allows the opportunity for business plans to unfold.
