Vernon Parish parole officer arrested for sexual misconduct

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish parole officer has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female parolee, according to Master Trooper Scott Moreau, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Corey James Quebedeaux, 43, of DeRidder was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he was allegedly having a sexual relationship with the parolee, which he supervised.
The investigation began earlier in August when State Police Detectives were told about a complaint against Quebedeaux. The complainant accused him of having a sexual relationship with the female parolee.
Based on information discovered by investigators, Quebedeaux was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on one charge of malfeasance in office; sexual conduct prohibited.
