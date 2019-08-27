TDL: Two-A-Days - Rosepine Eagles

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles’ rise from worst to first has been a great story the past two seasons. The Eagles have won back-to-back district titles on the back of their first undefeated regular season in program history.
“They had a work ethic about them and they held people accountable,” Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote said of the 2019 senior class. “They made my job a lot easier and I’m hoping this year’s seniors will take this group by the reigns.”
On offense, the Eagles will look to fill the voids left by Seth Ducote and Seth Shirley who accounted for a majority of the offense’s production a season ago. After a strong offseason, sophomore quarterback and LSU baseball commit Ethan Frey is prepared to lead a new look Rosepine offense.
“He’s really grown over the summer,” Rosepine defensive lineman Scott Wisby said. “I remember seeing him at school and he didn’t have pads on and I was like 'Dang man you got tall!”
“I’ve tried to step up a little bit following in the place of a senior and having to lead the offense,” Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey admitted. “I’ve tried to step up and make sure I get everything right. We started throwing the ball more. We’re still going to be a run threat too but we’re going to start throwing the ball a little more and see if we can put some yards up in the passing game.”
Frey will have a few returning weapons at his disposal in guys like Josh Cummings and Garrett Mayfield. Upfront Rosepine has experience as well with three starters back. Most notable is the mammoth right tackle, Wesley Willis.
“Since we’re a line we’re basically a band of brothers,” Rosepine offensive lineman Wesley Willis said. “I’ve had my right guard with me for three years now and my center for two. We’ve known each other for years so we’re basically brothers.”
“When these younger linemen have questions they go to Wesley,” Ducote admitted. “He gets it. He gets the offense and knows what I expect.”
Defensively Rosepine returns five starters from 2018. Mayfield and Cummings will hold things down in the secondary, but the Eagles strength will be on the line with all-district performers Hunter Harriman and Scott Wisby.
“We’re not that big but we’re pretty fast,” Rosepine defensive lineman Scott Wisby said. “We can all get to the quarterback and use our moves and hands to get past the line.”
Although Rosepine loses a talented bunch that set a new precedent for the program, this group of Eagles expects to carry the torch.
“We’ve had an undefeated regular season but now I want to make it to the third round of the playoffs,” Wisby said. “That’d be great because we’ve never done that at Rosepine. For that to happen the first time during my senior year would be awesome.”
