TDL: Two-A-Days - Oakdale Warriors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Oakdale hasn’t seen a season finish above .500 since 2011. This year, the warriors are looking to get their program back to winning seasons after hiring former Erath head coach Destin Dieterich to run things this offseason. Coach Dieterich is hoping to create something special.
“I think we’re trying to build a system. Both offensively and defensively, special team-wise to where no matter what we see or what we do or who our opponent is that we know how to handle that situation," said Dieterich. "We know how to get out of a vulnerable position. That everything has rules and if we just are able to go back to those fundamentals and rules that we can take care of ourselves.”
Coach Dieterich plans to be a ground control team offensively, that’s able to run out the clock. He says they’ll have an option element to a lot of things that they do, but they’re identity will be the ground game.
The Warriors welcome another Dieterich under center this season as Dutton Dieterich will be taking the snaps. The sophomore gears up for QB1 at a young age, but the team is confident in his ability to be able to handle the pressure.
“I think his knowledge of the game is going to be a big asset. I think getting us in the right situations is going to be a strength of his," Dieterich said. "He runs well and throws the ball well. He’s going to do the little things that it takes to be there.”
“He’s brought a lot. He’s the coaches’ son. He listens and does what he is supposed to do," admitted Oakdale lineman Trey Rollins. "He tells everyone else what they need to do. He’s a leader for sure.”
On the other side of the ball, Oakdale will be installing a new scheme by implementing the 4-2-5. The Warriors have returning experience at multiple levels, which creates high hopes for the unit.
“We’re further along than we are on offense. The offense has been a growing process. A lot of that has to do with the youth we have on that side of the ball," said Dieterich. "Defensively, we do have some experience. Although, it’s in different positions. But we’ve worked extremely hard this summer to implant where we want to go.”
“I feel like defense is going to be everything this year," Oakdale linebacker Cornell Brown said. "Defense wins championships.”
Oakdale has seen it's fair share of changes this offseason and the Warriors are hoping it leads to wins in the future.
“We come out here every day and we sweat together, we cry together, and we bleed together," quarterback Dutton Dieterich said. "That’s just how it’s going to be.”
