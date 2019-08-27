SWLA Arrest Report - August 27, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 26, 2019.
Piris Jamal Guillory, 28, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner; false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Kimberly Monique Johnson, 39, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; tail lamps out; stop lamps and turn signals required on motor vehicles.
Anthony Norris Landry Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; simple battery.
Justin Michael Marks, 32, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Clarence Louis Mosely III, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; contempt of court (2 charges).
Karen Marie Ortego, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.
Wesley Alan Newhouse II, 18, Vinton: Burglary; theft under $1,000; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect.
Donald Wayne Gould, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; contempt of court.
Jason Paul Velasco, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges); turning signals required.
William Maury Thibodeaux, 47, Baton Rouge: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Quang Truong Le, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; no turning signals.
James Lee Bartie, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jonathan Lucas Pless, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Deina Polett Mendez, 31, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse (32 charges); bank fraud; forgery (11 charges); issuing worthless checks worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft between $750 and $5,000 (2 charges); criminal conspiracy; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; identity theft (4 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.
Devante Lequieze Cotlone, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Travis Wayne Willard, 55, Westlake: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms.
Jonathan Curtis Perry, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Lee Parker Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways or insterstate highways; obstruction of justice; contempt of court.
Lawrence Terrell Darbonne, 55, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
