Report ranks Louisiana second in the nation for juvenile arrests

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A report by Frontpoint Security names Louisiana as having the second highest juvenile arrest rate in the country.
Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory says there hasn’t been much of a change here in Calcasieu Parish.
“In 2018 we had 126 juveniles arrested on theft related cases with 8 being booked in the juvenile detention center,” Guillory said.
Guillory says so far in 2019, 92 arrests have been made for charges like simple burglary, home invasion, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and theft of a firearm.
Lake Charles resident, Jared Johnson says if there has been an uptick, it’s because kids in Louisiana have little to do.
“Most of our enjoyment activities are catered around adults as far as the bar scene, the clubs, whatever the case is," Johnson said. “We don’t have a lot of activities for our youth. You can walk around the mall, you can come out here to the boardwalk. You can play games, but it’s limited.”
Guillory also says a law that took effect March 1st of 2019 could also impact the number.
“That raised the juvenile age from 16 to 17," Guillory said. "That law was part of the juvenile justice reform packet.”
Guillory warns young people to be mindful of the company they keep.
“Your friends are going to help keep you out of trouble or help get you in trouble," Guillory said. " That’s why it’s important to be mindful of who you hang around with.”
