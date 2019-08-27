New Louisiana ‘I Voted’ sticker released

(KSLA) - The Louisiana Secretary of State has unveiled the newest “I Voted” sticker for 2019.
Artist Tony Bernard unveiled the sticker titled “In Love With Louisiana” along with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
“We’re thrilled with this year’s sticker, and even more excited to see pictures of voters across social media platforms on Election Day,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said in a news release. “Voting is an integral part of democracy, and the stickers will be a visual representation of a vote cast.”
The state started issuing “I Voted” stickers in 2016.
The stickers will be available for both the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 16 Gubernatorial General Election as well as during early voting.
Early voting for the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 excluding Sunday, Sept. 29. Early voting for the Nov. 16
Gubernatorial General will be held Nov. 2-9 excluding Sunday, Nov. 3.
Bernard is from the Lafayette area.
