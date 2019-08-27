LSU set to unveil new offense in season opener against Georgia Southern

“We’re strictly spread. This is the first time LSU’s been strictly spread. We have the talent to be spread offense. We can go five receivers, four receivers. We’re mainly going to be out of 11 personnel - tight end, three receivers, one back. Coach Ensminger has a tremendous plan. Our offensive line has to improve. We’re going to be in five-man protection a lot. Get a lot of people out, throwing our backs the ball out of the backfield, and still run the ball. I do think we’re going to be great, because of our quarterback. Our quarterback can handle both situations. I think he’s a game changer," Orgeron explained.