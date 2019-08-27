Louisiana Ag Commissioner concerned about “unusually high” numbers of mosquito borne illnesses in horses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Horses in Southwest Louisiana have tested positive for both West Nile (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) according to state officials. The Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Mike Strain, says that’s important not just for horse owners but the health of the public as well,
Strain says, in the last couple of weeks, sixteen horses tested positive for EEE and one for WNV. The encephalitis has been found in Allen and Beauregard parishes and the one case of West Nile was in Beauregard. Though Strain says it could easily appear elsewhere.
Other parishes where EEE has been detected are Assumption, Caddo, DeSoto, Iberville, Lafourche, Red River, St. Mary, St. Tammany and Terrebonne.
“It’s been a wet season and we are seeing an unusually high number of cases at this time,” said Strain. "Horses are infected the same way humans are infected-by being bitten by infected mosquitoes-so everyone needs to take extra precautionary measures,” he said.
"This is a time in the year when we normally see a rise in the encephalitis virus. Eastern Encephalitis and West Nile virus, in the mosquito population. We start off warning people to keep an eye on their horses and vaccinate their horses,” said Strain.
The diseases are transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause inflammation or swelling of the brain and spinal cord. But Strain says horses are infected the same way humans are infected--by a mosquito.
“Most of the time if you’re bitten by a mosquito those mosquitoes come from within a few blocks of where you are bitten, so for homeowners, go around your home. Look for standing water. Flower pots, old tires, boats, farm equipment, whatever it is and eliminate that standing water,” he said.
“If a mosquito bites an infected bird, EEE or WNV can be spread to horses, dogs, cats and humans,” say officials. The clinical signs can include: fever, loss of appetite, weakness and loss of coordination and can result in death.
Again, he wants horses vaccinated and for people to protect themselves.
“When you go out at dusk or dawn when there’s a mosquito presence, long sleeve shirts, long pants, a hat. And use a mosquito repellant, a good mosquito repellent that has d-e-e-t, deet in it. For horses, vaccinate your horses,” emphasized Strain.
Veterinarians must report if they suspect either West Nile or Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a horse. Strain said as of last Thursday there had been five cases of people with West Nile.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.