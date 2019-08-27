FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Road closure announced for Lincoln Road

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced the closure of Lincoln Road, about half a mile west of Lake Street.
The road closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 and is expected to last until Feb. 2020. The road will be closed to all traffic during this time and is necessary for a bridge replacement. All work is weather dependent.
Drivers should take alternate routes.
Eastbound traffic:
- Detour north on Nelson Road to Gauthier Road, then east on Gauthier to Lake Street, then south on Lake to Lincoln.
Westbound traffic:
- Detour north on Lake Street to Gauthier, then west on Gauthier to Nelson, then south on Nelson to Lincoln.
