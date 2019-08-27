First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with a cold front arriving later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, I do not expect as many showers. There will be more sunshine with a few passing clouds. There is also a heat advisory in place until this evening. That of course means the temperatures will be hot. It should warm up to the lower to mid 90s today with heat indices in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and try to stay cool! It will be much warmer today all because we don’t have as much rain around. So, you may be able to go throughout the day without an umbrella.
This evening, it will still be hot. I do not expect much rain around. There may only be one or two very small showers in Southwest Louisiana. Most of us will not have any rain. The temperature will be in the lower 90s before sunset, then will cool down slowly after the sun goes down. It should feel more like the 90s all through the evening and early overnight even though the actual temperature will be in the 80s. It should not be a bad evening but be prepared for the heat.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. There should be a few small passing clouds at times, but overall it will be mostly clear. I do not expect any rain from these few clouds. It should certainly be another warm and muggy night. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70s. Some places may not fall out of the 80s! Then the humidity will be very high making it feel much warmer.
Wednesday will also have some rain. Rain chances will be up to 40%. So, it will not be a washout. I would recommend having an indoor plan alternative and to have your rain gear with you to be on the safe side. Most of the rain should once again be in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Of course, wherever it rains, temperatures will be cooler.
The reason for the rain this time, is because a cold front is pushing through. That’s right, a cold front! It will be a little preview of fall when more cold fronts are on the way. This one will not quite bring us fall-like weather, but it will help our current conditions. In other words, this will help cool the temperature a little, and will help drop the humidity. Therefore, it is something we can all get excited about!
By Friday and next weekend, that cold front will have pushed to our south. Then the clouds will clear away, and the rain will be gone for those days. So, I expect a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday before a few clouds return Sunday. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then overnight, the temperature will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
In the tropics, things are really ramping up! Dorian has now formed in the Atlantic and is a tropical storm. Dorian is moving toward the Bahamas and is expected to become a category one hurricane. The latest trend is that Dorian will weaken in the Bahamas but may hold together enough and head towards Florida. Dorian may still enter the gulf, but it is unknown how strong Dorian will be. There is still a chance Dorian does not enter the gulf too. We will be watching this storm for any changes.
Well off the coast of Florida and south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, there is now tropical depression six. This is expected to become Erin by tomorrow or possibly by tonight. A tropical storm will likely form but will be moving out to the north Atlantic. So, there should not be much of an impact to the United States.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
