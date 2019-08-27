First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with a cold front arriving later this week

This evening, it will still be hot. I do not expect much rain around. There may only be one or two very small showers in Southwest Louisiana. Most of us will not have any rain. The temperature will be in the lower 90s before sunset, then will cool down slowly after the sun goes down. It should feel more like the 90s all through the evening and early overnight even though the actual temperature will be in the 80s. It should not be a bad evening but be prepared for the heat.