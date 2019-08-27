FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect today with fewer cooling thunderstorms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Southwest Louisiana today in effect from 11:00 A.M. until 7:00 A.M. as dangerously high heat index values between 105 and 110 could result in heat related illness for anyone outdoors and not taking the proper precautions. The heat today will be worsened by the lack of cooling thunderstorms which will only be confined to an isolated pop-up storm in a few select spots this afternoon. Rain chances are reduced to 20% today.
Actual high temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s with southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph. Through the evening, another balmy, sticky night is ahead with temperatures in the 80s most of the night before falling into the 70s prior to daybreak on Wednesday with another dry start to the day tomorrow ahead of scattered thunderstorms later in the day ahead of a front.
A “cold” front is scheduled to arrive by Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing more numerous scattered thunderstorms ahead of its arrival. These likely won’t last very long and amount to a whole lot of rain with storms tapering off by early evening. Ahead of the front, highs will top out around 90 before rain cooled air drops temperatures into the 70s and 80s by afternoon and evening. Expect lows Thursday morning closer to 70.
Behind the front on Thursday, so residual moisture lingers along the coastal parishes and will result in an additional threat for return showers Thursday before tapering off by afternoon and evening. Lows Friday morning in a few spots could dip into the upper 60s with average lows in the lower 70s for most areas. Friday will be the best day of the next 10 as sunshine and lower humidity brings a good feel despite highs in the lower 90s.
A slight rain chance returns on Saturday as moisture returns ahead of a increasing rain chances later in the weekend and much of next week as a deeper surge of tropical moisture builds back in. Dorian is forecast to move across the Caribbean and into the Bahamas later this week and could become a hurricane. Computer models are now showing possible land impacts with the U.S. by this weekend with a potential strike along the east coast of Florida, although high uncertainties on the strength of the storm until we find out what land interactions with the mountains of the Dominican Republic do to weaken the storm. Until then, models will struggle. Bottom line, there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time but is something we will continue to track closely over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
