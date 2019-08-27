FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect today with fewer cooling thunderstorms

A slight rain chance returns on Saturday as moisture returns ahead of a increasing rain chances later in the weekend and much of next week as a deeper surge of tropical moisture builds back in. Dorian is forecast to move across the Caribbean and into the Bahamas later this week and could become a hurricane. Computer models are now showing possible land impacts with the U.S. by this weekend with a potential strike along the east coast of Florida, although high uncertainties on the strength of the storm until we find out what land interactions with the mountains of the Dominican Republic do to weaken the storm. Until then, models will struggle. Bottom line, there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time but is something we will continue to track closely over the next several days.