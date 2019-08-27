Calcasieu Parish schools exceeding state average in literacy and math

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released information on it’s 2025 accountability plan showing progress in almost every category for the 2018 and 2019 school year.
The state’s accountability plan hopes to have students in the average 'A' rated schools scoring either mastery or advanced on the state assessments by 2025.
You can see how Calcasieu Parish compares to the state average in each subgroup here:
The School Board also says that they had a number of schools recognized by the state for top growth percentiles in English Language Arts and Math this year:
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.