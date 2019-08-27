Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for two escaped ICE detainees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the look out for two escaped detainees.
The two men escaped from ICE custody last night, August 26, 2019.
The two men are:
- Yurdel Rodrigues-Marques. He is described as being 40-years-old, 5′09″ and 181 pounds. He is a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark blue scrubs.
- Selvin Ponce-Maridiega. He is described as being 25-years-old. He is a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark blue scrubs.
The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that if you see either of these men no to approach them and to call 911.
