WATCH: McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert’s season-opening press conference

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a long nine months without McNeese football, but it’s finally game week.
Cowboy head coach Sterlin Gilbert held his first press conference of the season Monday afternoon in the McNeese Field House.
The 2019 season opener will mark just the second time in program history the Pokes will go head to head with Southern, with the first meeting coming in 2004. The Cowboys beat the Jags in Baton Rouge, 35-18.
Gilbert said this is one of the trickiest weeks of the season just because there’s not any film on the 2019 Southern team. The Jaguars return 17 starters from their 2018 SWAC runner-up squad, including junior quarterback LaDarius Skelton. Skelton finished last season with over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in just six games. Southern also returns all-conference running back Devon Benn, in addition to all five offensive linemen.
McNeese released the expected depth chart ahead of the game.
The McNeese athletic department is expecting their largest crowd since 2002, when Cowboy Stadium held well over 20,000 fans for a game with Grambling State.
