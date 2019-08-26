WATCH: McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert’s season-opening press conference

Gilbert said this is one of the trickiest weeks of the season just because there’s not any film on the 2019 Southern team. The Jaguars return 17 starters from their 2018 SWAC runner-up squad, including junior quarterback LaDarius Skelton. Skelton finished last season with over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in just six games. Southern also returns all-conference running back Devon Benn, in addition to all five offensive linemen.