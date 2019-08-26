WATCH: Coach O’s season-opening press conference

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Expectations are sky-high on the campus of LSU with the 2019 season almost here. Coach Ed Orgeron has preached many times during training camp the players need to “block out the noise,” but with a No. 6 Associated Press ranking, that might be tough to accomplish.
“It is harder to block out, not going to lie, it is. But you kind of have to, because you’ll get to big for your briches. Sorry, cliche saying, try to avoid those. Yeah, you don’t want to go into the season with too much or too little confidence. Another cliche, sorry, you want to try and get better every day,” said Joe Burrow at SEC Media Days.
The Tigers welcome Georgia Southern to Tiger Stadium Saturday night to kickoff the much-anticipated campaign. LSU is a 28-point favorite over the Eagles.
Orgeron is 5-0 all-time in season-openers. At LSU he’s 2-0, and was 3-0 at Ole Miss. Orgeron is 25-9 overall as LSU’s head coach.
In Week 2, LSU hits the road to face nationally-ranked Texas in Austin. But that’s on September 7th, if the Tigers want a shot at a national title, the full focus will need to be on this weekend.
LSU is coming off a 10-3 mark and a Fiesta Bowl victory in 2018. Saturday night will kickoff LSU’s 126th season of football.
