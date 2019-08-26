TDL: Two-A-Days - Oberlin Tigers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Oberlin made serious strides in Durell Peloquin's third year at the helm. The Tigers finished 2018 with a 10-3 record and made their first quarterfinal appearance since 2010.
"I would like to keep the same attitude and keep the same work ethic and try to go even further than last year," Oberlin linebacker Alex Fontenot said.
The Tigers will by far be one of the most experienced teams in the area as they return 15 total starters— all of them seniors.
"We all have to lead by example and show the younger kids how to act, how to go hard, and give it 100 percent," Oberlin running back Trevor Rider said.
Offensively, while Oberlin must break in three new linemen, the Tigers are loaded at the skill positions. It starts under center as three-year starter Levi Peloquin returns to lead the offense after totaling nearly 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago.
"We expect Levi to grow and we expect Levi to continue to take charge," Peloquin said. "We plan to give him more responsibility."
The duo of Colin Chatman and Trevor Rider are back at running back after combining for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. Oberlin also gets Cheyenne Citizen back from injury to give the Tigers a three-headed monster in the backfield.
"Our backfield is something crazy to handle," Fontenot said. "They have speed and moves and are a very unique backfield."
"With me and Colin both being back there it's less stress for me," Rider added. "We always have another guy that can just go just as hard in a different way on the field."
On defense, all but three return for the Tigers. The linebacker corps is sure to be stout once again with tackling machines Colin Chatman and Alex Fontenot manning the middle. The entire secondary is back as well including all-district first-teamers Jonathan Cole and Trevor Rider.
"Our defensive backs are pretty good and stop any pass thrown on them," Fontenot said. "Me and Colin Chatman our other linebacker stop the run along with the defensive line. Our line is going to have to step up this year though."
As Oberlin's special senior class prepares to kick off the 2019 season, they have high expectations for how they want their high school careers to end.
"The main thing this year is to stay focused, take it one game at a time, and try to accomplish something big," Rider said.
“I just want to win a state championship,” Fontenot said.
