SWLA Arrest Report - August 25, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 25, 2019.
Gary Lee Adams Jr., 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; disturbing the peace.
Damiane Lavergne Rayon, 40, Vinton: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; parole detainer.
Christian Abby Nicole Harvey, 28, Orange, TX: First offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Heidi Renee Savoie, 48, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Keiraiel Drevoris Harmon, 18, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Voris Harmon III, 22, Jennings: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cohaynee Javorde Jones, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding.
Brandon Blake Vincent, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Donald R. Begley, 48, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.
Trent Damon Lavalais, 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property; drive-by shooting; illegal use of dangerous instruments; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Marcus Allen Chasson, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $750 and $5,000; theft of firearm.
Alaric Ray Leblanc Jr., 36, Vidor, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; failure to restrain a child; partial reimbursement by indigents; criminal mischief; contempt of court (2 charges).
Jacoby Scott Deville, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jacob Thomas Martinez Bowne, 29, Manchaca, TX: Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.
Joshua Albert Denny, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.
