Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in search for hit & run suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on Aug. 17, when deputies were dispatched to an alleged hit and run near Big Lake and Big Lake Pines Road, said Myers.
The suspect is accused of striking a fence twice and then leaving the scene. The van used to flee from police is described as a light blue, 2001-2006 Chrysler Town & Country. According to Myers, the driver side headlight and rear bumper are missing. There is also some minor damage to the front end of the van.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at 337-491-3846 (please reference case #19-048568 if leaving a message.)
