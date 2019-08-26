LSP: Body found at scene of fiery wreck on I-10 W involving five 18-wheelers

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police confirms one body has been found at the scene of a fiery wreck on I-10 W involving five 18-wheelers.
Initially, Louisiana State Police reported there were no fatalities as a result of the wreck, however, one body has been discovered on the scene.
A red car and several 18-wheelers ended up in a fiery, tangled mess along I-10 W between Baton Rouge and Lafayette on Monday, Aug. 26. Some of the vehicles in the pileup came to rest facing the opposite direction. It’s not yet known what caused the pileup.
LSP later issued an evacuation within a half mile radius from the crash site.
All other injuries on the scene were considered “minor to moderate,” said LSP Trooper Thomas Gossen. The crash, which happened just after 2 p.m., was on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. The eastbound lanes of I-10 remain open, however, westbound traffic is being detoured off the interstate at the Lobdell exit in Port Allen (Highway 415).
LSP says one of the 18-wheelers was carrying a highly flammable marine pollutant. The 18-wheeler carrying the chemical is not on fire, but is near another 18-wheeler involved in the wreck that is on fire. Emergency crews, including a hazmat team, are working to contain the fire.
The call initially went out as a single vehicle wreck in which a car lost control and hit the rail of the bridge. The two 18-wheelers then collided, LSP says, causing a pileup. In total, five 18-wheelers were involved, including three tankers and two cargo trucks.
