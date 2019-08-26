First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers continue this week with some relief on its way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be a few scattered showers and storms. Most of these will be in the afternoon. I have decided to keep the rain chances at 40%. There will likely be heavy downpours involved. It will not rain all day though. There should be breaks in the rain. Keep the umbrella handy if you plan on being outdoors on Monday. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
This evening, the rain chances will gradually go back down. I do not expect much rain after sunset. Prior to the sun setting, we could have a few more light showers around. Rain chances will go back down to 0% after the sun goes down. If you have any evening plans, you should not need to have an umbrella with you. Temperatures should be cooler thanks to the rain earlier in the day.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy. There may be a few breaks here and there, but overall, there will be more clouds than anything else. However, I do not expect much rain with these clouds. It should certainly be another warm and muggy night. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70s. Then the humidity will be very high making it feel much warmer.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also have some rain. Rain chances will be up to 40%. So, it will not be a washout. I would recommend having an indoor plan alternative and to have your rain gear with you to be on the safe side. Most of the rain should once again be in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Of course, wherever it rains, temperatures will be cooler.
The reason for the rain this time, is because a cold front is pushing through. That’s right, a cold front! It will be a little preview of fall when more cold fronts are on the way. This one will not quite bring us fall-like weather, but it will help our current conditions. In other words, this will help cool the temperature a little, and will help drop the humidity. Therefore, it is something we can all get excited about!
By Friday and next weekend, that cold front will have pushed to our south. Then the clouds will clear away, and the rain will be gone for those days. So, I expect a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday before a few clouds return Sunday. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then overnight, the temperature will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
In the tropics, things are really ramping up! Starting with Chantal, it is now gone. It is just a remnant low and will not cause any harm. Dorian has now formed in the Atlantic and is a tropical storm. Dorian is moving toward the Bahamas and is expected to become a category one hurricane. The good news is that Dorian will likely not go in the Gulf of Mexico. So, there is still no harm to the gulf coast. We will be watching this storm for any changes.
There is another area off the coast of Florida on the east side. This has an 80% chance of development within the next five days. This system will likely become Erin as the next named storm. The storm should move off to the northeast away from the east coast.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
