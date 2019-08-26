FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few pop-up storms today; eyeing a cold front later this week

The latest of Tropical Storm Dorian continues to show a progress towards the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea and possibly strengthening into a minimal category one hurricane as it moves closer to the southern coast of Puerto Rico by the middle of the week. The storm is expected to weaken back down to a tropical storm before making landfall over Haiti and the Dominican Republic next Thursday and nearing the eastern tip of Cuba by Friday. It’s too soon to know if the remnants will enter the Gulf but that scenario is beginning to look very unlikely based on the latest model output, so at this time there is nothing to worry about here in Southwest Louisiana as far as the tropics are concerned.