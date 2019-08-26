FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few pop-up storms today; eyeing a cold front later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the short term, rain chances return today as a weak trough of low pressure that brought the rains over the weekend remains over South Louisiana today. Rain chances will kick up through the late-morning and into the afternoon with scattered thunderstorm, mainly for areas east of Lake Charles. High temperatures around the storms will again remain a little cooler than normal for late-August with other spots warming up into the lower 90s. Heat index readings will average out to between 103 and 105.
The evening is shaping up to be a lot quieter by sunset with the trough of low pressure continues to move away from Southwest Louisiana. This will set up an all-around drier day for Tuesday with rain chances reduced to 30%. This also means the heat is back with highs in the 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 during the day as humidity levels stay high.
An approaching cold front on Wednesday will bring an increased chance of more rain by the middle of the week ahead of the front. By Thursday, the front will have pushed near the coast, bringing a reduction in rain chances for areas inland with the best chances of rain on Thursday along the coastal parishes closer to the front. Skies clear out Thursday night into Friday with coolest spots north dropping into the upper 60s with lows around 70 further south. Highs on Friday top out in the lower 90s but with lower humidity and temperatures Saturday morning return to the 60s for morning lows.
The latest of Tropical Storm Dorian continues to show a progress towards the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea and possibly strengthening into a minimal category one hurricane as it moves closer to the southern coast of Puerto Rico by the middle of the week. The storm is expected to weaken back down to a tropical storm before making landfall over Haiti and the Dominican Republic next Thursday and nearing the eastern tip of Cuba by Friday. It’s too soon to know if the remnants will enter the Gulf but that scenario is beginning to look very unlikely based on the latest model output, so at this time there is nothing to worry about here in Southwest Louisiana as far as the tropics are concerned.
In the meantime, let’s focus on the cold front headed our way Wednesday and Thursday and look forward to drier and slightly cooler air arriving by the latter half of the week. By cooler, we’re possibly looking at nights in the 60s for some spots with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 during the afternoon but without the 105 to 110 degree heat index.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
