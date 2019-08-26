Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish

Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish
GF Default - Boil water advisory in place
By Hannah Daigle | August 26, 2019 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 2:12 PM

DRY CREEK, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for some residents in the Dry Creek area, according to Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish.

The advisory is affecting all residents along La. 113 south of Larry Cole Road and extending to Kingery Road.

Below is a list of affected roads:

  • Larry Cole
  • Olen Cole
  • David Cole
  • Longville Road
  • Gaspard
  • Ruth Young
  • Hiter
  • Jessie Bushnell
  • Jay Miller
  • Donna Wilson
  • Clayton Iles
  • Charles Klein

Anyone with questions is urged to call Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.