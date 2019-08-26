Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish

DRY CREEK, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for some residents in the Dry Creek area, according to Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish.
The advisory is affecting all residents along La. 113 south of Larry Cole Road and extending to Kingery Road.
Below is a list of affected roads:
- Larry Cole
- Olen Cole
- David Cole
- Longville Road
- Gaspard
- Ruth Young
- Hiter
- Jessie Bushnell
- Jay Miller
- Donna Wilson
- Clayton Iles
- Charles Klein
Anyone with questions is urged to call Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000
