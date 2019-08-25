TDL: Two-A-Days - Washington-Marion Charging Indians

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion has been on the cusp of a winning season the last few years, but have come up short. This offseason the program hired its third coach in as many seasons in Delhi's Toriano Williams. Williams grew up in the Lake Area playing football on Cherry Street before playing for the Charging Indians.
"When you can walk in the gym and show them where your name is on the wall for a district championship that we won here and they can see that you were actually a part of the tradition, it helps," said Williams. "It helps them relate."
Joining Williams in the program will be his son, Devin, who'll slide in to take over the quarterback duties in this spread offense.
"It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m finishing off his legacy because he left his sophomore year and I’m coming back my sophomore year," said Washington-Marion quarterback Devin Williams. "It’s a crazy thought."
"I love the fact that he is able to read the defense and he can get us in the best possible position and he knows what’s getting ready to happen on the front and he’s familiar with the defensive front and different coverages that defenses may throw at him."
There will be plenty of weapons at Williams' disposal in the passing game, led by William Carswell. The senior wideout scored in a variety of ways a year ago and he understands that when teams focus on him, his teammates get more chances to shine.
"It means a lot knowing that I have to go against another team and they need two people to guard me," admitted Carswell. "I’m not phased by it because once they stick me, multiple options open." "I’m almost like a kid in the candy store," said Williams. "I’m having fun out here man, it’s really good just to watch talent move around."
In all, Washington-Marion returns nine starters from last season of offense. Their depth at the skill positions and on the offensive line has Williams excited for what's to come.
The same goes for the Charging Indians' 3-4 defense.
"I think we are one of the fastest defenses I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching. To see those guys fly around the way they do and they don’t mind putting their hat in there, so it’s working out really well," Williams said. "We’re stressing tackling big time. If we score, we have to be able to stop them because I don’t want to have a basketball game on the football field."
While there is experience at each level, Washington-Marion may be best suited in the back end. Guys like senior safety Mortriez Wolfe will make it hard throw on this experienced defense.
"We’re very good deep, we don’t get beat deep too often and we’re going to go catch that ball," said Wolfe. "We all have to have that mindset of when we go out on the field that we need to think as a team and win as a team."
Williams and the Charging Indians are aiming to once again be the hot ticket in town.
“There is a brand that we have here at Washington Marion that we have to make sure that we maintain. Getting us back to that brand that we were when I was here with guys like Shannon Citizen, Chris Isaac, Brady Mingo, Shannon Jenkins, Eddie Kennison, Brandon Whiney and Nate Livings,” said Williams. “Getting us back to that point where we are actually the team to beat in this city is what is our aim.”
