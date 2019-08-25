TDL: Two-A-Days - Lake Arthur Tigers

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Lake Arthur hasn't had a problem with starting fast. The Tigers have opened the last two seasons with a 5-1 record before losing four of its last five games. Lake Arthur's schedule doesn't let up this year as the district added the Division IV champion, Lafayette Christian.
“We got our work cut out for us this year," Lake Arthur head coach Mark Deshotel admitted. "We don’t have an easy game on the schedule. I think we’re in one of the toughest districts in the state and our non-district is not that easy either. We definitely have our work cut out or us. We’re just looking to compete in every game we play and hopefully come out on top”
Lake Arthur will continue to hang its hat on the running game as the Tigers welcome back the duo of all-district first-teamers Daylon Charles and Torrell Levias in the backfield. Last year the two combined for over 2,000 yards with Levias adding 17 touchdowns. Levias is considered the leader on the Tigers roster.
“He’s a really good running back," Lake Arthur wide receiver Jaquan Prater said. “He’s pretty much unstoppable.”
“He’s a special player. You always dream of coaching a Torrell Levias,” Deshotel said. “He’s a great person off the field as well as on the field. He’s our leader out there. He pushes the team to be better. He works hard to make himself better. You couldn’t ask for a better guy. He’s definitely going to get the job done on offense and defense.”
The quarterback position is changing for Lake Arthur. There’s a battle for the starting position between junior Tyler Breaux and senior Mason Lejeune. Regardless of still having to name a signal-caller, Deshotel feels secure in the additional units on offense, even the guys upfront.
“This year, we’re not only returning quite a few of them, but we’re bigger than we were last year on the line," said Deshotel. "We’re really counting on them to get the job done.”
“The year before last we lost quite a few seniors," Lake Arthur center Craig Broussard said. "This year, we have everything together and should do well on the line.”
On the other side of the ball, the Tigers return six starters from last year and have holes to fill. Their strength lies in their secondary and linebackers. Coach Deshotel made it known that the Tigers will be ready to compete.
“We’re going to try and be in better shape than the other team because we have low numbers," said Deshotel. "That’s something that we have to contend with. We also need to stay away from injuries, that way we are able to compete in every game and come out on top and get a decent spot in the playoffs and make a run.”
