First Alert Forecast: More scattered showers this week with relief on its way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This evening, the rain chances will gradually go back down. I do not expect much rain after sunset. Prior to the sun setting, we could have a few more showers around. Rain chances will go back down to 20%. If you have any evening plans, it would not hurt to have an umbrella with you. Temperatures should be cooler thanks to the rain.
Overnight, I cannot rule out a few showers popping up. There will not be as much rain like what we saw during the day. The area with a better chance to see rain will be along the coast. Although, if the rain holds together for long enough, it will move north and rain in a few other areas as well. I have a 30% chance of rain, but that may be a little generous. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s.
Monday should have more rain as well. There will be plenty of scattered showers and storms. Most of these will be in the afternoon. I have decided to raise the rain chances up to 60%. There will likely be heavy downpours involved. It will not rain all day though. There should be breaks in the rain. Keep the umbrella handy if you plan on being outdoors on Monday. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also have some rain. Rain chances will be up to 40%. So, it will not be a washout. I would recommend having an indoor plan alternative and to have your rain gear with you to be on the safe side. Most of the rain should once again be in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Of course, wherever it rains, temperatures will be cooler.
The reason for the rain this time, is because a cold front is pushing through. That’s right, a cold front! It will be a little preview of fall when more cold fronts are on the way. This one will not quite bring us fall-like weather, but it will help our current conditions. In other words, this will help cool the temperature a little, and will help drop the humidity. Therefore, it is something we can all get excited about!
By Friday and next weekend, that cold front will have pushed to our south. Then the clouds will clear away, and the rain will be gone for those days. So, I expect a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday before a few clouds return Sunday. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then overnight, the temperature will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
In the tropics, things are really ramping up! Starting with Chantal, it is now gone. It is just a remnant low and will not cause any harm. Dorian has now formed in the Atlantic and is a tropical storm. Dorian is moving toward the Bahamas and is expected to become a category one hurricane. The good news is that Dorian will likely not go in the Gulf of Mexico. So, there is still no harm to the gulf coast. We will be watching this storm for any changes.
There is another area off the coast of Florida on the east side. This has an 80% chance of development within the next five days. This system will likely become Erin as the next named storm. The storm should move off to the northeast away from the east coast.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
