First Alert Forecast: More scattered showers this week with relief on its way

In the tropics, things are really ramping up! Starting with Chantal, it is now gone. It is just a remnant low and will not cause any harm. Dorian has now formed in the Atlantic and is a tropical storm. Dorian is moving toward the Bahamas and is expected to become a category one hurricane. The good news is that Dorian will likely not go in the Gulf of Mexico. So, there is still no harm to the gulf coast. We will be watching this storm for any changes.