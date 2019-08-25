Celebrity walk held to bring awareness to sickle cell

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Walk with the Stars was held August 24th.
The walk aims at raising awareness for sickle cell in the community, along with providing support for those who have it, and honoring those who have died from it.
Etta Pete, the executive director of Southwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Incorporated says sickle cell is prevelent in Calcasieu Parish, and because it’s inherited, it’s important for everyone to get tested for the trait.
The walk was lead by local stars, including Morgan Simon, Rusty Metoyer, and Nate Livings.
