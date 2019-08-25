Brees impresses in only drive of preseason as Saints beat Jets

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Drew Brees made his preseason debut Saturday night against the Jets and carved up the New York defense on his first and only drive.
The Saints came away with the 28-13 win over the Jets to improve to 2-1 in the preseason.
He was 4-of-6 for 68 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown to wide receiver Michael Thomas that gave the Black and Gold the early 7-0 lead. Thomas had two catches in the drive for 39 yards. Alvin Kamara caught two passes for 29 yards and carried twice for a total of four yards.
On the Jets’ opening drive, cornerback Marshon Lattimore ripped the ball from running back Ty Montgomery to give the pigskin back to the Saints offense.
Teddy Bridgewater took over duties under center on the Saints’ second possession. Bridgewater played the rest of the half and was 15-of-26 passing for 143 yards, but failed to get New Orleans into the end zone.
Bridgewater drove the Saints to within the 20-yard line on his first drive, but penalties pushed them back and New Orleans ended up settling for a Wil Lutz 39-yard field goal to extend its lead to 10-0 in the first quarter.
The Saints defensive starters, including defensive end Cam Jordan, who also saw his first action of preseason, played well. They limited Sam Darnold to 5-of-10 passing for 46 yards. They also held the Jets to just seven yards rushing on five carries. However, Le’Veon Bell, the projected starter at running back, again sat out for New York.
Just before the end of the first quarter, former LSU safety Jamal Adams, now with the Jets, delivered a big hit to break up a pass to Saints running back Dwayne Washington.
With the Saints backups in on defense, Darnold threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Montgomery to make it 10-7 in the second quarter. On the drive, Darnold was 3-of-4 for 51 yards, including a 41-yard completion to wide receiver Robby Anderson. Darnold was 8-of-13 for 97 yards and the touchdown before being replaced by Trevor Siemian.
Lutz connected on a 40-yard field goal to put the Saints up 13-7. Just before halftime, he missed a 43-yarder. It was his first miss of the preseason.
In the third quarter, Siemian led the Jets down the field and kicker Taylor Bertolet was good from 48 yards out to make it 13-10. Bertolet later connnected on a 56-yarder to tie it 13-13.
Taysom Hill played the entire second half and struggled early. His first two passes were incompletions and he gave up a 9-yard sack on the Saints’ first drive of the third quarter.
Hill later settled in and drove the Saints down the field, but once again, penalties kept them out of the end zone. The Saints were able to regain the lead on a 38-yard field goal by Lutz that made it 16-13. He was 8-of-13 for 127 yards. He also ran the ball twice for 15 yards.
Deonte Harris returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown to extend the Saints’ lead to 23-13 in the fourth quarter. A safety by the Saints defense later made it 25-13. Lutz was later good from 34 yards out to make it 28-13.
Tight end Garrett Griffin left the game with an injury in the first quarter. Running back Dwayne Washington suffered a concussion in the second half after a helmet-to-helmet hit.
There was a total of 31 penalties in the game for 270 yards.
