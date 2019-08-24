TDL: Two-A-Days - Barbe Buccaneers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Consistent is perhaps the best word to describe the Barbe football program. The Bucs have won seven or more games every year since 2006 and hasn’t suffered through a losing season since 1977. Simply put, the team expects to win.
"Everyone has to create their own destiny and it could be this team right here," said Barbe offensive tackle Hunter Brown. "I definitely think we can make a deep run in the playoffs and start something new."
If the Bucs do plan on making that run, it'll start upfront on the line. Barbe returns one of the area's best linemen in Air Force commit Hunter Brown. His experience combined with guard Logan Nettles means the Barbe line should be the strength.
"We feel like we have to have a good offensive line to make way for our running backs in the backfield," said Brown. "We have a bunch of great ones in the backfield and we think that we can make enough holes for them to win some ball games for us."
That stable of backs will be led by power runner, Dylan Lewis. The senior missed most of 2018 due to injury but still totaled 381 yards and six touchdowns in four games.
"Dylan Lewis he has been working hard and looks good and we have a few others too in Tylin Ceasar, Devin Bates and Chase Ardoin," said Barbe coach Mike Cutrera. "All of those guys will get a chance back there."
Receiver is usually a strength for the Bucs, and it may be by the end of the season, but Chandler Ware is the lone wideout with considerable starting experience.
The guy getting the receivers the ball; well that's still up in the air.
"There are two quarterbacks that we are looking at right now. One is Davis Meche, who played in a couple of games last year when Luke Richard got hurt. He's an athletic guy and a shortstop on the baseball team. He runs the offense well," Cutrera said. " Then we have Asa Higginbotham, who got every snap in the spring. He's a hard-working kid that is very capable of running our offense as well."
On the defensive side, the Bucs bring back six starters with most of the experience coming on the line, namely all-district lineman Hayden Singleton.
"Winning games always starts upfront," admitted Singleton, "so you really have to come prepared upfront in the trenches."
The Bucs bring back plenty of starts at each level of the defense as the team is confident in their defensive leaders.
"On the defensive line, Hayden Singleton and Brandon White and our linebackers Trenton Bono and in the secondary Dylan Wilson, D'shawn Brown and Chandler Sweeney," Cutrera said. "Those guys all have playing experience."
This crop of Bucs is confident in their ability to make their mark and continue the tradition.
“Every day I come out to practice and I just feel it,” Singleton said. “I can see it in my guy’s eyes, they want to do something special on this team.”
