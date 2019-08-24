TDL: Two-A-Days - Barbe Buccaneers

"There are two quarterbacks that we are looking at right now. One is Davis Meche, who played in a couple of games last year when Luke Richard got hurt. He's an athletic guy and a shortstop on the baseball team. He runs the offense well," Cutrera said. " Then we have Asa Higginbotham, who got every snap in the spring. He's a hard-working kid that is very capable of running our offense as well."