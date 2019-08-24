One man dead after two-vehicle crash in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man died after a two-vehicle crash near La. 378 Spur, said Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Aug. 24, shortly before 6:15 a.m., Senegal said.
Senegal said the crash claimed the life of Austin M. Boudreaux, 22.
The initial investigation revealed a 2000 Buick Century driven by Boudreaux was traveling east on La. 378 at a high rate of speed. The Buick crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane of travel as it rounded a right hand curve. Senegal said after entering the westbound lane of travel, the Buick struck the front of a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck with its right side.
Senegal said Boudreaux was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.
Boudreaux sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was properly restrained and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital with moderate injuries.
Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.