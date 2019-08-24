Louisiana beats Hawai’i in US final to advance to LLWS title game

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WAFB) - Team Louisiana has advanced to the Little League World Series title game after beating Hawai’i in the US final.
The team from River Ridge blasted its way to a 9-5 win.
Louisiana will face the Caribbean team Sunday in the Little League World Series Final.
The Eastbank All-Stars put up five runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth. Hawai’i rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning, but came up short.
Reece Roussel set a new Little League World Series record with 15 hits so far in the tournament.
