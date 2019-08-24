Home for human trafficking survivors coming to SWLA

“This is only four beds, and we had no problem whatsoever filling those beds," Havens said. "There needs to be more. In the future, my organization hopes to open more houses. But to do that, we are going to need more funding and we are going to need people’s help from the community. I firmly believe it is our job to help one another and that is what we are trying to do with the house. We are trying to take care of the most vulnerable and we need people in the community’s help.”