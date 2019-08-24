First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain high on Sunday with changes arriving next week

Sunday will also be a rainy day. There should be heavy downpours at times. Rain chances will be slightly lower than what we had on Friday or Saturday. Instead, I have the rain chances up to 60%. So, we will still have plenty of scattered showers and storms. There should still be plenty of breaks in the rain. Wherever the rain does take place, it will likely be heavy downpours. I would have an indoor plans alternative if you have any outdoor plans.