First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain high on Sunday with changes arriving next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This evening, the rain chances will be a little bit lower. There will not be as much rain around. The rain chances will not quite go down to zero. Instead, they will linger around 20-30%. So, there could be another showers that passes over near your vicinity. Otherwise, I do not expect much rain. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.
Overnight, the rain chances will go back up. Particularly after midnight. Right around that time is when the rain will begin to develop near the coast. A few hours later, there will be even more rain developing and moving to the north. Therefore, the rain chances will be a bit higher as we go through the night. Overall, I have a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s.
Sunday will also be a rainy day. There should be heavy downpours at times. Rain chances will be slightly lower than what we had on Friday or Saturday. Instead, I have the rain chances up to 60%. So, we will still have plenty of scattered showers and storms. There should still be plenty of breaks in the rain. Wherever the rain does take place, it will likely be heavy downpours. I would have an indoor plans alternative if you have any outdoor plans.
Monday next week should return to normal. There will be about a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. This is typically what we would see in the summertime. The rain will be scattered, and a few storms are likely to pop up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also have some rain. Rain chances will be up to 30-40%. So, it will not be a washout. I would recommend having an indoor plan alternative and to have your rain gear with you to be on the safe side.
The reason for the rain this time, is because a cold front is pushing through. That’s right, a cold front. It will be a little preview of fall when more cold fronts are on the way. This one will not quite bring up to fall weather, but it will help our current conditions. In other words, this will help cool the temperature a little, and will help drop the humidity.
By Friday and next weekend, that cold front will have pushed to our south. Then the clouds will clear away, and the rain will be gone for those days. So, I expect a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday before a few clouds return Sunday. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The overnight, the temperature will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
In the tropics, things are really ramping up! Starting with Chantal, it is now basically gone. It is just a remnant low and will not cause any harm. Dorian has now formed in the Atlantic and is a tropical storm. Dorian is moving toward the Bahamas and will likely not go in the Gulf of Mexico. So, there is still no harm to the gulf coast. We will be watching this storm for any changes.
There is another area off the coast of Florida on the east side. This has a 90% chance of development within the next five days. This system will likely become Erin as the next named storm. The storm should move off to the northeast away from the east coast.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
