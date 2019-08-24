Cowboys making transition from fall camp to game week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fall camp can be quite the grind. The long, hot days are used to test a player ahead of a grueling football season.
With McNeese starting classes on August 19th, those days are behind them as the Cowboys have more on their plate with the season opener against Southern drawing near.
“It’s more of just getting in a routine and getting in the swing of things and knowing how you are and knowing how you work," senior defensive lineman Chris Livings said.
Game week brings a lot of changes to how a team operates on a day-to-day basis. There’s less contact in practice and scout teams are established so the starters won’t face each other as much and can get a true look at their opponent’s schemes.
“We’re just transitioning into the film room, we’re going to be watching a lot more of them (Southern) and less on ourselves," senior offensive lineman Grant Burguillos said. "We’re going to transition into scouts rather than more crossover periods.”
Over the course of the next week leading up to Saturday, the Pokes will put plenty of emphasis on Southern but still have to work things out on their end as well.
“We’re just focusing on us," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "We still have things to continue to improve and sharpen up between now and then. That’s what our narrow focus is on.”
The Cowboys and Jaguars kick off in Lake Charles, August 31 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.