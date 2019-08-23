TROPICAL UPDATE: The Atlantic shows signs of life after an unusually quiet start to August

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the entire month of August has only brought one weak and insignificant storm that became named Chantal over the far north-central Atlantic posing no threat to land, tropical activity was non-existent for the month prior to that. That may be changing over the weekend as a strong tropical wave near the Bahamas has a high chance of formation east of the Florida coast by this weekend.
Current computer models carry this disturbance very close to or even interacting with Florida’s East Coast this week as a rather weak storm although some strengthening will be possible once it accelerates to the north and east off the coast of the Carolinas. There does not appear to be a major threat to the U.S. from this potential storm, but an upgrade to our next named storm is likely over the next couple of days.
Farther out, a new tropical wave has been classified as Invest 99-L in the far southern Atlantic and bears watching over the next week although development chances with this system are low in the long-term. The best news for now is that nothing is threatening the Gulf of Mexico, although hurricane season is long from being over with so stay prepared!
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.