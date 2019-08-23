TDL: Two-A-Days - South Beauregard Golden Knights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - South Beauregard had quite the turnaround a season ago. The Golden Knights were able to win five games and get back into the playoffs after going winless in 2017.
"We overcame some growing pains and got some young kids in big spots," South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler admitted. "We got back to what we do which is effectively running the ball, playing good team defense, and eliminating those critical mistakes."
The Knights will aim to continue making strides in 2019 and are fortunate to have a ton of experience returning.
"Most of us started our sophomore years and we're getting better," South Beauregard defensive end Jacob Darbonne said. "We have more experience, we're getting better, training hard and doing the best we can to improve."
Offensively, nine starters are back for South Beauregard including three upfront. But the Knights will be led in the backfield by slot backs Jaydon Derouen and Colby Hollier. Hollier had an impressive junior campaign as he was named to the all-state team after rushing for over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"I'm good on the outside, when I get to the outside I can make moves and get past people," slot back Colby Hollier said. "I'm not much of a power guy but I can lower my shoulder and get through.
"He's looking to go out on a good note," said Hudler. "He's expressed his interest in wanting to have a successful senior season for himself and his teammates as well. He's looking forward to carrying the load.
Defensively the Knights will base out of a 3-4 and bring back seven starters from 2018. Defensive lineman Jacob Darbonne and linebacker Dylan Jimenez will solidify the front on a South Beauregard defense that's all about swarming the football.
"It's a team concept," Hudler admitted. "We have a no-name defense. We don't the big guy that's going to have 150 tackles, we really pride ourselves on running to the football, being in the right spot, and playing good team solid defense."
With a mindset that is based around family, South Beauregard feels this season will be yet another step in the right direction.
“There’s not a whole lot you can do to separate them,” Hudler said. “When things get tough they rally around each other so I think that’s a big strength for us.”
